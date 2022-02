" #Ukraine 🇺🇦: somewhere near #Kyiv a Ukrainian MiG-29 (low-flying) is taking on a Russian Su-35." -- via https://t.co/RsGDJf7TbR pic.twitter.com/bO9NHmPZ0O

Another insane video of a helicopter attack on Hostomel, just outside Kyiv. All the helicopters came from the territory of Belarus. pic.twitter.com/E0iovH83wg