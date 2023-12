Rescue efforts are underway following an incident on the Beijing Subway Changping Line today. Beijing now is affected by snowy and bad weather. pic.twitter.com/ZVsvxxSedg

On Thursday evening, several videos circulating online showed that a Beijing subway Changping Line train had split in the middle. Beijing Subway said the preliminary finding shows that the incident on the Changping Line was due to a vehicle malfunction. Staff are currently… pic.twitter.com/tvoymt16ly