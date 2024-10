⚡️🇳🇬⚡️ #BreakingNews Tragic Explosion in Northern Nigeria: At Least 94 Killed as Fuel Tanker Crashes and Ignites pic.twitter.com/TetUUrwE96

Video: Fire incident at Majia Town, Jigawa State, people gathered around a tanker that had been involved in an accident to collect petrol. Tragically, the tanker exploded, resulting in over 90 reported fatalities and leaving 50 others hospitalized.



pic.twitter.com/bU5GWqKh5s