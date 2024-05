Astronomer Michaël Gillon and the #SPECULOOS team discovered a new Earth-sized exoplanet around SPECULOOS-3, an "ultracool dwarf" star as small as Jupiter, twice as cold as our Sun, and located 55 light-years from Earth. #ULiège @NatureAstronomy @NASA https://t.co/2bQGJNhBmz pic.twitter.com/K0l9RBpbD6