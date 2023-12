Terrorist attack in Paris with hammer and knife shouting "Allah Akbar". One dead and two injured. pic.twitter.com/puhYBn5Kwj

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚:



Islamic terrorist attack in Paris tonight, 1 person stabbed to death, 2 injured by Muslim man screaming “Allahu Akbar.”



According to a source at the scene, the assailant was shouting that ‘he could not stand Muslims being killed in the world.’



One victim, a… pic.twitter.com/j0sI0yOsNT