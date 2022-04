Ukrainian Post issued stamps depicting one of the main events of the war in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ssw6CSsE4u

🖕🚢Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo with a new post stamp with a border guard from Snake Island, sending the Russian warship to go and fuck itself.

"Use it and remember that the 'Russian warship' always has only one response," he wrote. pic.twitter.com/lgkvuwBSRE