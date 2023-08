California mass shooting at Cooks Corner started between a former law enforcement officer and his wife 5 dead including suspect, 6 shot and transported - ABC #breaking #news #breakingnews #shooting pic.twitter.com/pEAGIEycEp

At least four people, including the shooter, are now reported dead after the shooting at the Cook’s Corner biker bar in Orange County, California tonight.



pic.twitter.com/V6K4fyQF4T