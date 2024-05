A total of 6 people have been killed, with 27 people removed from rubble and 48 people unaccounted for after a multi-story construction building collapsed yesterday in George, Western Cape, South Africa 🇿🇦

▪︎ 6 May 2024 ▪︎#georgebuildingcollapse #George #SouthAfrica