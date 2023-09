🇬🇧🇫🇷#UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla were received at the welcoming ceremony by #France’s President @EmmanuelMacron and his wife at the Arc de Triomphe and the Élysée Presidential Palace on their State Visit in #Paris.



📸 Getty, Reuters #KingCharles #QueenCamilla… pic.twitter.com/vMEi9E036h