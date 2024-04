Big fire now sparking evacuations in the beautiful Lasithi area of Crete. Winds up to Beaufort 8 and high temps. The 🇬🇷🚒Fire Service is considering announcing the start of the fire season (with seasonal recruitment and public restrictions) before the usual date of May 1st. https://t.co/vJaXnudVdM pic.twitter.com/9uPAsIFhG3