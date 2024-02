🇪🇸 The traitor dead. Pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who killed fellow soldiers in 2023 and hijacked a military helicopter to #Ukraine , was killed in Spain. The #Ukrainian GUR also confirmed this. Rot in hell. Glory to #Russia . pic.twitter.com/CYBz4a6sxw

Maxim Kuzminov made headlines in August 2023 by defecting and landing his Mi-8MTSh helicopter in Ukraine. His other two crew members caught off guard were killed by the Ukrainians

Kuzminov's body, bearing multiple bullet wounds, was discovered in an underground garage in Spain pic.twitter.com/HXkrNXeVgH