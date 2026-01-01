/ БТА

Британската Агенция за сигурност на корабоплаването (UKMTO) съобщи днес, че е получила сигнал за инцидент на 70 километра североизточно от пристанище Фуджейра в ОАЕ, предаде Ройтерс.

Плавателният съд е бил превзет от въоръжени лица, докато е бил закотвен, и сега се движи към ирански териториални води, добавиха от агенцията.

 

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