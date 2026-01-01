Британската Агенция за сигурност на корабоплаването (UKMTO) съобщи днес, че е получила сигнал за инцидент на 70 километра североизточно от пристанище Фуджейра в ОАЕ, предаде Ройтерс.
A ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters, the British military said. https://t.co/X6iuOb7z9y— The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2026
Плавателният съд е бил превзет от въоръжени лица, докато е бил закотвен, и сега се движи към ирански териториални води, добавиха от агенцията.
🚨 BREAKING— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) May 14, 2026
Media sources reported a maritime incident and explosion following a drone attack on a vessel near Fujairah, UAE. UKMTO claiming the vessel was seized while anchoring and is now heading toward Iranian territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/5Q6Wt5Hwzm