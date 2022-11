The space agency confirmed Monday evening that the Orion capsule had reached the midpoint of its uncrewed mission around the moon — about 270,000 miles from Earth. https://t.co/ubvNHhjDVf

LIVE NOW: The @NASA_Orion spacecraft is about halfway through the #Artemis I mission around the Moon. Hear from NASA leaders on the upcoming milestones leading up to splashdown on Dec. 11. https://t.co/j3pl4zJlBk