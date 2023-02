A 19-year-old woman who targeted an elderly woman and stole her purse has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Eleonara Hristova from Hull appeared at York Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to theft of a purse which contained £1000. pic.twitter.com/S3NI6w6wd6

