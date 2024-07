Today, the EU and Germany exchanged democracy, rule of law & EU perspective for the Balkans for lithium. There are no independent institutions or media with national reach, no space for critical civil society in Serbia. 1/3

Thus, there is no guarantee that the mining project will be up to Serbian (not to mention EU) standards. Massive protests stopped the first attempt in 2021. Now the EU and Germany are openly supporting project after election fraud & worsening of rule of law. 2/3