Torrential rain pound India's financial capital Mumbai, triggering floods and killing at least four people. #Mumbai #MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeather #Weather #Rain #Floods #Life #MadhuDidwania pic.twitter.com/uvQ8YkvCjc

#MumbaiRains | City recorded 375 mm of rainfall in last 21 hours according to private weather forecaster Skymet.



16 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and suburbs. The BMC has advised people to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/mnrYJWaSeL