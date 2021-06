Biden Just Gave Putin a Pair of Sunglasses From Massachusetts https://t.co/n9oyWQfvJs @NBC10Boston

MADE IN RANDOLPH, MA



Specifics on Randolph Sunglasses President Biden gave President Putin today



Concorde Teardrop Aviator

23k gold

SkyTec Glass Polarized - American Gray.

57mm

Retail: $299



Company "really proud" to be small part of #BidenPutinSummit