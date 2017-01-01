Свят

Шоу в небето: Спиращото дъха Северно сияние (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

Северното сияние
Северното сияние / Guliver/Getty Images, архив
Забележително Северно сияние озари небето над Финландия, предаде Ройтерс.
https://twitter.com/SolailoOulu/status/928066435791941632
Явлението беше видимо в необичайно голяма част от страната, много по на юг от обикновено.https://twitter.com/DiscoverFinland/status/928162579654070274
https://twitter.com/ThomasKast1/status/928226232344436738
Северното сияние е оптично явление, наблюдавано в небето над полярните райони на Земята, образуващо се вследствие на взаимодействието на заредени частици от слънчевия вятър с магнитосферата. Явлението може да се оприличи на поразително красив танц на разноцветни светлини в небето.
 

Причината за сегашното особено зрелищно шоу е силен слънчев вятър.

Полярните сияния са в основата на много легенди и митове на северните народи. Викингите вярвали, че сиянията са воини, препускащи на коне през небето, а според ескимосите добри духове палят светлините, за да осветят пътя на мъртвите към отвъдния свят.
https://twitter.com/magica81/status/928409070062751744
