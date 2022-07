Allies signed the Accession Protocols for #Finland & #Sweden in the presence of 🇫🇮 FM @Haavisto & 🇸🇪 FM @AnnLinde.



SG @jensstoltenberg said: “This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for #NATO & for our shared security.”



Read: https://t.co/J1C1vuapiJ pic.twitter.com/GVjQGQVpw4