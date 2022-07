"'I can still recite poetry I learned in school' - one of Ireland's oldest women turns 107 Retired farmer Bridget Tierney believes homegrown food, a calm mindset and hard work are the secrets to longevity" https://t.co/18NQ2vS3qr

Bridget Tierney pictured on her 107th birthday at her home in Loughduff, Co. Cavan. The Cavan lady, who reads without glasses, puts her longevity down to hard work, a love of family and good healthy food

Credit: Lorraine Teevan/The Irish Times



