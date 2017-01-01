Скритият плаж, за който всички мечтаят (ВИДЕО/СНИМКИ)

Did you know that the Hidden Beach in Marieta Islands, Mexico was formed accidentally? Military bomb tests conducted by the Mexican Government in the 1900s created a series of craters, caverns and unusual rock formation throughout the island, one of them being this little paradise of golden sands and crystal blue waters. Or, as is popularly known, "playadel amor." (Lovers' beach) #DiscoverPlaces #HiddenBeach #TravelInspiration #Bucketlist #Mexico

