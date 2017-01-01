Скритият плаж, за който всички мечтаят (ВИДЕО/СНИМКИ)

The Hidden Beach' — rumoured to be the result of military bomb testing in the 1900s, in Marieta Islands, Mexico pic.twitter.com/3qIpJipA73— Wetsuit Outlet (@wetsuitoutlet) January 18, 2017
Did you know that the Hidden Beach in Marieta Islands, Mexico was formed accidentally? Military bomb tests conducted by the Mexican Government in the 1900s created a series of craters, caverns and unusual rock formation throughout the island, one of them being this little paradise of golden sands and crystal blue waters. Or, as is popularly known, "playadel amor." (Lovers' beach) #DiscoverPlaces #HiddenBeach #TravelInspiration #Bucketlist #Mexico
Kapan lu mau kesana rep RT @arepfdlh: Kece parah hiden beach di puerto vallarta, mexico pic.twitter.com/htl9qoFBg3"— Poerwantho (@papoekd) September 20, 2013
Девствената природа на скрития плаж, кристално чистата тюркоазена вода, която се удря в белите брегове и неземната красота привличат туристи от цял свят. Учени от университета в Гуадалахара, които следят състоянието на кораловия риф, са препоръчали броят на посетителите да бъде намален. Поради тази причина властите са решили да прибегнат до строги рестрикции и не приемат повече от 116 души дневно.
Can you spot the hidden beach of Marieta ? #Mexico pic.twitter.com/S26d7A4fQc— Uemura (@UemuraLeisure) November 4, 2016
📍Bucket of list! Hidden beach, Marieta Island in Mexico 😍💕 haih bestnyaa kalau dapat pergi dengan yg tersayang 💓 pic.twitter.com/I5fAgzCGeY— 🍉 (@SyazanaHezly) June 30, 2016
Look at this beach in: The Marieta Islands, Mexico. Who wants to drop everything and go there with me!!!! pic.twitter.com/bbYOIkkBCq— Gone Crabbing (@gonecrabbing) May 15, 2016