Любопитно

Скритият плаж, за който всички мечтаят (ВИДЕО/СНИМКИ)

На няколко километра от бреговете на Мексико се намира едно райско кътче скритият плаж на островите Мариета. От него лъха романтика и спокойствие и неслучайно носи името Playa De Amor – Плаж на любовта.
 

✔️ off my bucket list

A post shared by Alyssa Abigail Ragsdale (@alyssa_abigail) on

Смята се, че един от най-красивите плажове в света е създаден от бомба. Това става при военни учения през първата половина на 20 век, когато мексиканското правителство е използвало ненаселения архипелаг Мариета като военен полигон. По ирония на съдбата създадените да убиват оръжия са постигнали обратния резултат - необичайна красота.
Контролираните бомбардировки са причината за образуването на пещерите, а по-късно самият плаж се е оформил вследствие на ерозията на скалите. Да попаднеш на това райско място обаче не е лесна задача. Изисква се специално разрешение и трябва да се преплува през 50-метров тунел, свързващ плажа с Тихия океан, но удивителната гледка си заслужава всички усилия.
Скритият плаж е обграден от внушителен скален пръстен, който образува естествено „око“ към слънцето и небето.

Девствената природа на скрития плаж, кристално чистата тюркоазена вода, която се удря в белите брегове и неземната красота привличат туристи от цял свят. Учени от университета в Гуадалахара, които следят състоянието на кораловия риф, са препоръчали броят на посетителите да бъде намален. Поради тази причина властите са решили да прибегнат до строги рестрикции и не приемат повече от 116 души дневно.
Скритият плаж на Мексико е истинско природно чудо. Там времето е слънчево почти през цялата годината, но е най-подходящ за посещение през зимните месеци. Тогава дъждовете на острова спират и водата е най-чиста, красива и топла.

По темата

Любопитно

36 минути

Мистерии: "Светлините над Финикс"

Случаят с НЛО в небето над Аризона през март 1997 година, получил наименованието „Светлините ...
37 минути

Петият "Карибски пирати" плени и българските зрители

Петият поред филм за пиратския капитан Джак Спароу "Карибски пирати: Отмъщението на ...
54 минути

Древните египтяни са били повече турци и европейци, отколкото африканци

Германски учени направиха ДНК анализ на египетски мумии и установиха, че те са имали ...
1 час

Зодиите, които могат да спечелят от лотарията през юни (ВИДЕО)

Някои се раждат с късмет, други - го търсят цял живот, а трети - печелят от тотото. Вижте ...
2 часа

Европейският астронавт Песке се връща на Земята (ВИДЕО/СНИМКИ)

Френският астронавт Томас Песке, който вече си е приготвил куфарите за връщането на ...
4 часа

Оливия Нютън-Джон отново започва битка с рака

Оливия Нютън-Джон съобщи, че отново има рак на гърдата и отменя турнето си в САЩ и Канада ...
5 часа

Като две капки вода: Кристиано Роналдо от Техеран (ВИДЕО)

Кристиано Роналдо има много двойници по целия свят, но Gong.bg ни запознава с неговия ирански ...
12 часа

Ноел Галахър с нов албум през ноември

Британският певец Ноел Галахър разкри, че третият му албум с групата "Хай флайинг бърдс" ...
12 часа

Китайците посрещнаха лятото с празника Дуану

Китайците празнуваха днес Дуану (двойната петица - петия ден от петия месец по лунния ...
15 часа

Дон Бербатоне взриви интернет (ВИДЕО)

Забавно видео на Димитър Бербатов във Facebook предизвика фурор сред почитателите му. ...
16 часа

Актрисата Шарън Стоун пише песни

Холивудската знаменитост Шарън Стоун стана автор на песни, съобщи Контактмюзик. Това ...
18 часа

Астрономи откриха потенциално обитаема суперземя

Астрономи от Испания, Швейцария и Италия откриха суперземя, която е в обитаемата зона ...
22 часа

Приянка Чопра: Не е лесно да се бориш със стереотипите

Приянка Чопра е на мнение, че индийските актьори се затрудняват да пробият в Холивуд, ...
23 часа

Хитринки с лак за нокти (ВИДЕО)

Ако смятате, че лакът за нокти може да се използва само за красота, грешите. Вижте ...
23 часа

Защо женските гърди изглеждат различно от мъжките?

В парка едно момиченце пита майка си, гледайки влюбена двойка на съседната пейка „Мамо, ...
1 ден

Сънят и неговите неподозирани тайни (ВИДЕО)

Една трета от живота си ние прекарваме в сън. Какво по-хубаво от това да се потопиш в ...