Любопитно

Красив пешеходен мост, на който да полегнеш (СНИМКИ)

/ ThinkStock/Getty Images
Невероятно красив пешеходен мост е разположен в турския град Измир, пише сайтът Inhabitat.com
Мостът е направен от дървен материал и предлага зашеметяваща гледка на брега на Егейско море.
Проектът е част от възстановяването на крайбрежната зона на Измир.
Предназначен е да превърне обекта в публична атракция. Прекрасно място за почивка и срещи.

