Красив пешеходен мост, на който да полегнеш (СНИМКИ)

Gorgeous Bostanlı Bridge doubles as public park, designed for sunset watching https://t.co/yKTkGYlyzm pic.twitter.com/AYksgSTU1L— inhabitat (@inhabitat) May 14, 2017
RT archpics: Gorgeous Bostanlı Bridge Doubles As Public Park, Designed For Sunset Watching https://t.co/MIC90v89zF— Joe Dicandia (@jdt55) April 15, 2017
[ Architecture ] Bostanli Bridge: สะพานเชื่อมเมืองสร้างพื้นที่ใหม่เพิ่มลมหายใจให้ในตุรกี https://t.co/1Ga2wwtTiU pic.twitter.com/8HNbpM5ti0— CREATIVE CITIZEN (@CRTCITIZEN) May 11, 2017