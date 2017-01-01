Любопитно

Китай строи първия "град-гора" (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

Строежът на първия "град-гора" в света започна близо до град Лючжоу в Гуанси, Китай, съобщи Сайънс алърт.
 
Във футуристичния град-гора ще живеят около 30 000 души. Той е проектиран от архитектурното бюро "Стефано Боери", което разработва зелени проекти по целия свят.

Градът-гора ще бъде потънал в зеленина. Предвидени са 1 милион растения от над 100 вида и 40 000 дървета.
 
Заедно те ще поглъщат почти 10 000 тона въглероден двуокис и 57 тона замърсители и ще произвеждат приблизително 900 тона кислород годишно. Затова се очаква там средната температура да намалее и качеството на въздуха да се повиши. Зеленината ще създава и бариера срещу шума и ще подобри биоразнообразието в района.

Градът-гора ще е енергийно ефективен, като ще разчита на геотермална и слънчева енергия. Той ще бъде свързан с Лючжоу с бърз влак.
