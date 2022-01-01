Най-малко 32 души са получили животозастрашаващи наранявания.
Около 200 пожарникари от Пожарната служба в Ню Йорк са се притекли на помощ в огнената битка. По думите им ранените са над 50 души, като повечето са откарани в болници.
Пожарът е избухнал на 19-етажна сграда в Западен Бронкс. Според пожарникарите пламъците са избухнали на третия етаж на сградата.
"Последният път, когато имаше толкова много жертви при пожар, беше преди повече от 30 години", заяви комисар Дан Нигро от пожарната служба.
