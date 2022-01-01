A large apartment fire in the Bronx has seriously injured more than 30 people, New York City's fire commissioner says. He expects that there will be fatalities. https://t.co/OvxLDFtdfI

#FDNY made numerous rescues at a 5 alarm fire in the Bronx, going on right now. HazMat was requested for a Lithium Ion battery on fire. It is unclear if the battery caused this fire or was damaged by the fire. Fire Marshals will investigate @UFANYC @UFOA854 @IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/GNrs6FtIKZ