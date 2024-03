The Department of Transport in Limpopo has confirmed that 45 people have died in a bus crash in Mokopane. They were travelling from Botswana to Moria when the accident happened. The only surviver is an 8 year-old. pic.twitter.com/Zy0bpFoIS1

UPDATE | 45 PEOPLE DEAD IN A BUS CRASH



GA - MMAMATLAKALA: 45 lifeless bodies have been counted on the scene of a horrific bus crash on the R518 near Mokopane.



An 8 - year old is the sole survivor in the crash & has been transported to hospital.



Bus was from Botswana to Moria pic.twitter.com/wI0SVcTRYg