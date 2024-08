🇯🇵 #Japan #typhoon #Shanshan #Makurazaki 🌪️Typhoon Shanshan hit the Japanese city of Makurazaki, local media reports. REUTERS — Japan issues emergency warning as powerful Typhoon Shanshan nears Southwestern Japan braced on Wednesday for what officials say could be one of the… pic.twitter.com/rnqgeSm2qy

🚨🇯🇵OVER 250,000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER AS TYPHOON SHANSHAN HITS JAPAN



The typhoon, with wind speeds of up to 78 mph, has begun to hit southern Japan, sparking fears of flooding, landslides, and extensive damage to buildings.



Authorities have issued evacuation orders to millions… pic.twitter.com/fhHnlP5enO