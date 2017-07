Тези организми ще оцелеят до смъртта на Слънцето (СНИМКИ)

If doomsday strikes, Tardigrade the eight-legged ‘freak’ animal shall inherit the Earth. Are you ready? https://t.co/bkDdTABZCI pic.twitter.com/k2rDamTI9Q

Very very excited about our Critter of the Week today! The Tardigrade - an incredible super hero with astonishing powers pic.twitter.com/rDHSFeV5Nz