Yesterday around noon canopy at the train station in my hometown Novi Sad collapsed and killed (at least) 13-- they are still digging--and injured 30, some critically. It's a 60 year old building that was recently reconstructed, but the suspect is more that reconstruction than… pic.twitter.com/hUGiPINk89

A major tragedy struck Serbia where part of the roof of the new train station in the city of Novi Sad collapsed on people, killing 14.



Sincere condolences to this whole Orthodox nation, and know that no matter what trials come your way, God's has a plan.



Pray for Serbia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3TguVGDnU