Свят

Експлозия на гара в Брюксел

/ Guliver/Getty Images
На Централна гара-Брюксел е бил обезвреден терорист, опасан с взривно устройство, който е опитал да стреля по военни, съобщават местни медии.
Противоречиви са сведенията дали пред гишетата в централния салон е проехтял взрив, или са се чули изстрели. Гарата и площадът "Grand Place" са евакуирани, съобщава BBC.
Терористът е жив, според първоначалните съобщения. Засега няма данни за пострадали.
Свят

