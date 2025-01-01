/ iStock/Getty Images

Ураганът „Мелиса“ връхлетя сушата на Куба, предаде Ройтерс.

 

Преди това стихията причини разрушения на Ямайка.

Сега бурята е връхлетяла кубинската суша на 95 километра западно-югозападно от Гуантанамо, като ураган от трета степен, с ветрове със скорост от 195 километра в час. 

 

 

Габриела Големанска/БТА
