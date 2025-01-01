Ураганът „Мелиса“ връхлетя сушата на Куба, предаде Ройтерс.
🌪️ Severe flooding hits the streets of Santiago de Cuba as Hurricane Melissa nears landfall. Heavy rains, strong winds, and waves up to four meters high lash the region, with local authorities warning of further danger in Guama. 🇨🇺#HurricaneMelissa #Cuba #SantiagoDeCuba… pic.twitter.com/uSmXUIRx3V— SG News (@SGNews123) October 29, 2025
Преди това стихията причини разрушения на Ямайка.
Melissa is not done! She's back out over open water and rapidly reforming her CDO. While she will NOT get as strong as she was upon landfall in Jamaica, she is forecasted to hit Cuba as a CAT 4, and unlike in Jamaica's case where the less populated areas got the biggest blow,… pic.twitter.com/2ada5vKwlo— Matthew Gross (@HurricaneAddict) October 29, 2025
Сега бурята е връхлетяла кубинската суша на 95 километра западно-югозападно от Гуантанамо, като ураган от трета степен, с ветрове със скорост от 195 километра в час.
Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm expected to be Cuba's strongest in recent history, prompts warnings for eastern provinces and evacuations of over 250,000 people https://t.co/XFkslkHXqC pic.twitter.com/3wEB9lzwyM— Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2025