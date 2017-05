Тигър уби служителка на зоопарк във Великобритания (СНИМКИ)

Tiger kills female zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England https://t.co/QVtsFEKP5A pic.twitter.com/XZ54WXx9vh

Female zoo-keeper killed after tiger enters enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park, in Cambridgeshire https://t.co/kmPKJuBDTU pic.twitter.com/cyC5WgN3kZ

Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo after entering enclosure with her; no visitors injured https://t.co/LBZljxlcfZ pic.twitter.com/2bmo9QeL69