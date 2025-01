Италианският вратар Фабио Кудичини почина на 89-годишна възраст, съобщиха от УЕФА.

Italian football is mourning the loss of legendary goalkeeper Fabio Cudicini, who has passed away aged 89.



Known as the Black Spider thanks to his agility and long reach, Cudicini won silverware with AS Roma and AC Milan, including the European Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.