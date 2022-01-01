/ БГНЕС
Преоблечен като възрастна жена мъж в инвалидна количка хвърли парче торта върху "Мона Лиза" на Леонардо да Винчи в Лувъра, съобщи BFMTV.

 
В социалните мрежи е публикувано видео, на което се вижда как защитното стъкло, под което е поставен шедьовърът, е омазано със сладкарски крем. Според потребителите мъж с перука и шапка е хвърлил парче торта по картината.

 
Освен това на някои кадри се вижда как охранителите на музея ескортират извършителя на инцидента до изхода. Отбелязва се, че той спокойно става от инвалидната количка и ходи.

 
"Помислете за Земята. Има хора, които разрушават Земята. Помислете за това... Всички художници, помислете за Земята! Ето защо направих това. Трябва да помислим за планетата", заяви неидентифицираният мъж.

 
Шедьовърът е непокътнат благодарение на предпазното стъкло, поставено пред картината. Инцидентът е станал в неделя.
