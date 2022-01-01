Paris: Suspected climate change activist dresses up as elderly woman in a wheelchair to vandalise the Mona Lisa, throws cakehttps://t.co/Y87rMGFDPv — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) May 30, 2022

A man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair attacked the Mona Lisa with cake at the Louvre today. The painting was unharmed thanks to its protective glass case. https://t.co/wCW1EiWtCM — Jason Colavito (@JasonColavito) May 29, 2022

хвърлина Леонардо да Винчи в Лувъра, съобщи BFMTV.В социалните мрежи е публикувано видео, на което се вижда как защитното стъкло, под което е поставен шедьовърът, е. Според потребителите мъж с перука и шапка е хвърлил парче торта по картината.Освен това на някои кадри се вижда какдо изхода. Отбелязва се, че той спокойно"Помислете за Земята. Има хора, които разрушават Земята. Помислете за това... Всички художници, помислете за Земята! Ето защо направих това. Трябва да помислим за планетата", заяви неидентифицираният мъж.Шедьовърът е непокътнат благодарение на предпазното стъкло, поставено пред картината. Инцидентът е станал в неделя.