#UK: #Rosie,the oldest cat in the world has died aged 33-yrs-old.



Born in 1991, she was the unofficial holder of the #worldsoldestcat as the current holder is a 28-year-old cat called #Flossie



Rosie turned 33 on June 1 this year & died at the equivalent age of 152 in human yrs. pic.twitter.com/2R5IpcvqCw