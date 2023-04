An up close look at the strawberry stuffed french toast from earlier. Here I’ve taken thick cut bread and stuffed it with a vanilla and lime zest cream cheese as well as some fresh strawberries, dipped in a french toast batter and cooked til golden brown on my griddle. Where are my French Toast lovers? Let me know in the comments.

A post shared by Justin McLamore (@just_chef_mack) on Apr 25, 2019 at 8:05am PDT