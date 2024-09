An estimated 600,000 people have gathered to celebrate Mass with Pope Francis in East Timor. My colleague @catholicourtney tells me, despite the scorching sun, their is great excitement. #PopeinEastTimor pic.twitter.com/8UWjJJeaj2

An estimated 600,000 people in East Timor, just under half its population, turned out on Tuesday for an open-air Mass with Pope Francis.



The scene... a vast sea of yellow and white umbrellas as the faithful braved the sweltering heat to see the 87-year-old pope.



