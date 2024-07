An off-duty cop walking his dog on the beach saved the young surfer’s life. FULL STORY: https://t.co/akMeIuFQ7T pic.twitter.com/OLlkZ4CAJI

SURFER'S LEG WASHES ASHORE IN AUSTRALIA



Kai McKenzie was attacked by a 3-meter white shark off North Shore Beach near Port Macquarie.



An off-duty police officer used his dog's leash as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before McKenzie was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in…