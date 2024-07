stored at the old and abandoned #Nicosia Airport since 20.07.1974, this former #Cyprus Airways Hawker Siddeley #Trident 2E 5B-DAB is still preserved since 49 years and resting under the sunny blue sky… pic.twitter.com/nRsCU3QbBE

July 20 marked the 48th anniversary of the Turkish occupation of #Cyprus



As a result of the invasion, Turkey occupied 37% of the territories of Cyprus. After the end of the war, 1,600 Greek Cypriots are still missing.



Abandoned Nicosia Airport

Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ywKBjZuEUY