Нина Добрев е безупречна във Versace (СНИМКИ)

If you’re in New York and you haven’t already, do your self a favor and visit @WhitneyMuseum. Focusing exclusively on the art and artists of this country, The Whitney Museum of American Art was founded in 1930 and the permanent collections as well as the temporary exhibitions are spectacular. Last night, I got to roam the gallery on my own, save for @edwardbarsamian who was the best tour guide any girl could wish for (Thanks for renting the whole place out for me Edward, you really shouldn’t have 😜) I can’t wait to come back and bring my Mom (@michaela_paintaworld) who is also an artist and incredible painter. My whole life, from a very young age (think baby wrapped as a burrito) she dragged me to museums. I say dragged because it isn’t until adulthood that I was able to truly appreciate visiting museums and finally understand their rich history the way I have in recent years. Well, the tables have turned Mama, you used to bring me, and now I’m excited to get to bring you to this amazing place which has inspired me. Thank you to the @whitneymuseum for hosting such a beautiful event and for having me.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:30pm PST