WATCH: Video from @phivolcs_dost showing the phreatomagmatic eruption of Taal Volcano from as viewed from the Main Crater station at around 3:16 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. today.



📹: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) pic.twitter.com/1CHeylPStI