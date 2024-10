#WW3 INFO – #Japan -US "The Keen Sword-25" exercises will take place from Oct 23 to Nov 1 on Japan's territory, incl in the area of Hokkaido Island, near the Russian border. The exercises involve 45,000 troops – 33,000 from the Japanese side and 12,000 from the American side. pic.twitter.com/nWBiG55LPY

The #USJapanAlliance is reaching new heights — and so are our exercises. This year’s Keen Sword is the largest ever, with around 45,000 🇺🇸🇯🇵🇦🇺🇨🇦 personnel sharpening their skills and strengthening our regional deterrence at bases, airports, and seaports from Hokkaido in the north… pic.twitter.com/LPIquPbIN4