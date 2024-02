Almost 40 years ago, Supernova 1987A exploded onto the scene. Since then, astronomers have searched its remnant (in near-infrared at left) for a central compact object. New #NASAWebb data at right (mid-infrared) shows evidence of a neutron star: https://t.co/2qG1obQuz0 pic.twitter.com/jJUrxLLcAg