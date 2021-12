NEW - Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano in East Java erupts sending ash 40,000ft into the sky as locals flee. pic.twitter.com/8cWNpJKfPc

Indonesia: Indonesia Mount Semeru volcano erupts as locals flee Yesterday.1 dead and 42 burned : The highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash high into the sky on Saturday, triggering panic among people living nearby. pic.twitter.com/ndQxcZsqgR