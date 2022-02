Two skiers killed in second deadly avalanche in Austria https://t.co/hHK7RIGj15 pic.twitter.com/jgqOiWyoja

#BREAKING #AUSTRIA



🔴AUSTRIA: FATAL AVALANCHE IN TYROL!#VIDEO FROM ARCHIVE, AVALANCHE IN 2019 IN AUSTRIA (-📹 Liegend)



Four people have died and one person was missing after several avalanches struck Austria’s #Tyrol province.#BreakingNews #Avalanche #Avalancha pic.twitter.com/OTcxBfnqja