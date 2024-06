#Iceland , what are you thinking? Utterly shameful! BBC News - Iceland grants whale hunting permit despite animal welfare concerns https://t.co/byojA01Yp9

The whale hunting season in Japan has begun with the launch of the industry’s new whaling ship, the Kangei Maru 👉https://t.co/7a0Uvm60rT



📷Christopher Swann pic.twitter.com/Xc8W6uPr20