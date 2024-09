🍑 Harrods is selling the fruit grown in the Japanese region hit by nuclear disaster, saying it offers ‘unparalleled sweetness and juiciness’ Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/iFtZnXG7qQ pic.twitter.com/Fu7a4Qk1kQ

#Fukushima peaches are out of this world. So freakin’ delicious. And I’m getting #Fukushima fish tomorrow too. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/IQgW4IIBfm

#BeautyofFukushima Part 1

Bringing to you the beauty of Fukushima.



Fukushima's peaches account for 20% of the national production and could be enjoyed from late June to mid-Sept. Peaches are delicious when they are plump, round, thoroughly red and have a strong aroma. pic.twitter.com/lCSOk66dKl