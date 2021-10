Big fire reported in Al Zahrani power plant (South Lebanon) which is one of the main establishments producing electricity in the country. The power plant had received a new shipment of fuel last night. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ckTbsdgmRQ

🇱🇧 - A fire broke out at an oil facility fuel storage tank in southern #Lebanon on Monday, sending a column of smoke into the air as firefighters doused the flames and a #security source said the army was cooling nearby tanks to stop the blaze spreading. (Reuters/AFP) pic.twitter.com/iwrZYe6SFy