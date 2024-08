Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are responding to a fire at #SomersetHouse on the Strand in London...🔥 pic.twitter.com/EwoqrIcXwZ

Happening in London now: Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand.pic.twitter.com/WFdLYECrh9