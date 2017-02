На МКС се радват на първа реколта от китайско зеле (СНИМКИ)

Today, @AstroPeggy initiated the next round of Veggie, this time growing Chinese cabbage aboard the @Space_Station . pic.twitter.com/vmgpqhcRjK

The latest crop of Veg-03 (Chinese cabbage), planted by @AstroPeggy last week, is already sprouting! #NASAVEGGIE https://t.co/DuvzjXDyuF pic.twitter.com/xfmedvuA6G