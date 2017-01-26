Начало » Любопитно

  • Размер на шрифта:

Най-сексапилната пожарникарка в света (СНИМКИ)

26 януари 2017 14:36 | Редактор: Иглика Игнатова

Най-сексапилната пожарникарка в света (СНИМКИ)
Снимката е илюстративна © ThinkStock/Getty Images  

Норвежка се прочу като най-привлекателната пожарникарка в света в Instagram, съобщи Лента.

Секси полицайка извърши арест по бански (СНИМКИ)

Гун Нартен, която е на 30 години, се хареса на своите 48,5 хиляди последователи с ефектната си външност и с това, че публикува много полезни фитнес съвети. Освен в пожарната служба, тя работи и като личен треньор.

Най-сексапилният престъпник в света излезе от затвора (СНИМКИ)

Момичето споделя в своя профил фотографии как изпълнява професионалните си задължения - на няколко кадъра тя е с униформа и противогаз. На една от снимките тя доказва добрата си физическа подготовка, като уж повдига на плещите си пожарен автомобил.

It's Monday -time to be awesome 😎💪🏽 #overheadpress 😆 #mondaymotivation #firetruck #femalefirefighter #brannbil #brannmann #brannkonstabel #scania #girlpower #liftingthelift 😁👌🏼

Снимка, публикувана от Gunn Narten (@narten86) на %месец %-ден %година в %-часа:%минути%сутрин/вечер ST

"Когато започнах работа, майка ми ме попита: "Никога не съм чувала за пожарникар жена. Защо го правиш?". Отговорих й: "А защо не", разказа тя.

Гун Нартен добави, че хората се удивяват, когато разберат, че е пожарникар, а някои мъже намират професията й за плашеща. Въпреки това тя не съжалява за избора си.

Извън работно време обича да бъде женствена и да носи красиви рокли, пише БТА.

Many of you have asked me to share more personal info about myself... so here you go: 10 facts about me😄👉🏼 🔹Born and raised in Oltedal, a small village outside Stavanger, Norway🌲🐿 🔹Currently located in Asker, Norway🇳🇴 3: Height (179cm) 5.8" 🙋🏽🔹Weight; don't know and really don't care😌🤘🏽 🔹Work: Full time firefighter, part time EMT, suicide prevention speaker❤️ (love my jobs!!)🔹Sports: weight training, running and swimming🏋🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏊🏼‍♀️ 🔹Favorite animal: goats and alpacas 🐐 (definitely having my own some day😍) 🔹Idols: Lars Monsen, @skogcecilie @karitraa and @vibekeskofterud (so inspirational🙌🏾) 🔹Favorite thing to do: hiking in the Norwegian mountains 🏔 -and spending time with the people I love 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧🔹Favorite dish: "pinnekjøtt" -norwegian dish, salty sheepmeet😋

Снимка, публикувана от Gunn Narten (@narten86) на %месец %-ден %година в %-часа:%минути%сутрин/вечер ST

I've never found time spent amongst nature to be a waste of time🚣🏽🎣 #thegreatoutdoors #liveterbestute #fishing #loen #lifeisbetteroutside #loenvatnet #mittvestland #norgeimitthjerte #althåperute

Снимка, публикувана от Gunn Narten (@narten86) на %месец %-ден %година в %-часа:%минути%сутрин/вечер ST

2017✨👋🏾 More fun. More adventures. More sleep. More laughter. Less negative. Less stress. More creative. More love. I'm so ready!🙌🏾❤ #newyearresolution #neverlooseyoursmile #2017ismyyear #youbetterbeready

Снимка, публикувана от Gunn Narten (@narten86) на %месец %-ден %година в %-часа:%минути%сутрин/вечер ST



Принтирай 0 Коментирай  |  Всички коментари от Любопитно

Етикети: Гун Нартен, пожарникарка, секси пожарникарка

Вижте още

Ще ядем ли напролет български череши?
Тръмп: Вече има гняв, колкото щеш - светът е пълна каша
Новата кукла Барби обвинена в сексизъм

Напиши коментар

  • Име *:

    Полетата отбелязани със * са задължителни!

  • Коментар *:

  • Код за сигурност *:

    security code

    Въведи код:

Редакцията не носи отговорност за съдържанието на коментарите. Призоваваме ви за толерантност и спазване на добрия тон.

Условия за ползване на коментарите »

 

Един мъж го спрели за превишена скорост, а той започнал да се оправдава: - Хора, знам, в грешка съм, но ми се обади съседът, че… Виж още

Водещите новини »