Четвъртък, 26 януари 2017 / 15:15
Най-сексапилната пожарникарка в света (СНИМКИ)
26 януари 2017 14:36 | Редактор: Иглика Игнатова
Норвежка се прочу като най-привлекателната пожарникарка в света в Instagram, съобщи Лента.
Гун Нартен, която е на 30 години, се хареса на своите 48,5 хиляди последователи с ефектната си външност и с това, че публикува много полезни фитнес съвети. Освен в пожарната служба, тя работи и като личен треньор.
When you wake up and realize you're in the @nypost @dailymail and @theladbible +++ 😳🙈 Shocked and very humble... It's crazy that a small town girl like me getting shared all over the world 👩🏽🚒🔛🌎 Hello to all my new followers!😃👋🏾 And to all my "old" followers; thank you for all the nice comments and the love you're showing me! It really means a lot!❤🙏🏽 You inspire me🙆🏽 I wish you all the best day and remember to be awesome 😎👊🏽 #newyorkpost #theladbible #what #seriouslywhat #thankyouIGfamily #iloveyou #femalefirefighter
Момичето споделя в своя профил фотографии как изпълнява професионалните си задължения - на няколко кадъра тя е с униформа и противогаз. На една от снимките тя доказва добрата си физическа подготовка, като уж повдига на плещите си пожарен автомобил.
"Когато започнах работа, майка ми ме попита: "Никога не съм чувала за пожарникар жена. Защо го правиш?". Отговорих й: "А защо не", разказа тя.
Rule number one for being happy: stop comparing yourself to others ☝🏽-You are unique 🍀 No one is you, and that is your power!🌟 -there will always be someone who's stronger, faster, have more money than you etc...but as long as you keep working towards YOUR goals and doing the things that give YOU happiness and value to your life, that's the most important thing. Shoutout to everyone who's doing their best👊🏽✨ #trowbacktoahappyplace #healthandhappiness #doyourthing #youareunique #phiphi #takemeback
Гун Нартен добави, че хората се удивяват, когато разберат, че е пожарникар, а някои мъже намират професията й за плашеща. Въпреки това тя не съжалява за избора си.
Извън работно време обича да бъде женствена и да носи красиви рокли, пише БТА.
Many of you have asked me to share more personal info about myself... so here you go: 10 facts about me😄👉🏼 🔹Born and raised in Oltedal, a small village outside Stavanger, Norway🌲🐿 🔹Currently located in Asker, Norway🇳🇴 3: Height (179cm) 5.8" 🙋🏽🔹Weight; don't know and really don't care😌🤘🏽 🔹Work: Full time firefighter, part time EMT, suicide prevention speaker❤️ (love my jobs!!)🔹Sports: weight training, running and swimming🏋🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️🏊🏼♀️ 🔹Favorite animal: goats and alpacas 🐐 (definitely having my own some day😍) 🔹Idols: Lars Monsen, @skogcecilie @karitraa and @vibekeskofterud (so inspirational🙌🏾) 🔹Favorite thing to do: hiking in the Norwegian mountains 🏔 -and spending time with the people I love 👨👩👧👧🔹Favorite dish: "pinnekjøtt" -norwegian dish, salty sheepmeet😋
Find your passion in life and you'll never have a problem with Monday's👊🏽🚒 Throwback to one of my first big fires back in Stavanger where I started my career as a Firefighter. Think I was 21 here👩🏽🚒 -and my helmet was so clean and shiny 😁 #rookie #firegirl #bybrann #stavanger #rogalandbrannogredning #femalefirefighter #brannmann #brannkonstabel #brannogredning #mondaymotivation
